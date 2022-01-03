Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $220.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.09. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

