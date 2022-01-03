DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the November 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DHHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190. DiamondHead has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

