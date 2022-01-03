Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

DGII stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

