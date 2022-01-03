Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,696. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
