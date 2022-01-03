Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,696. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

