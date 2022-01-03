Dimecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $709.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $709.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00183130 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

