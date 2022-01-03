Dogeswap (DOGES) Price Tops $40.31 on Exchanges

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $806,279.86 and $921.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for about $40.31 or 0.00084994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.87 or 0.08045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,337.82 or 0.99802336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007596 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

