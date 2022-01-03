DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 4,459.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $3,231,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,284,464. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $148.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average is $188.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.