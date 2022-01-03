DragonVein Price Tops $0.0054 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $681,126.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,503.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.00942446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00262229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

