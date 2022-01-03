DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.54 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

