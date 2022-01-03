Duality Advisers LP Buys 37,751 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,751 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,849. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

