Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.18 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,600. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.