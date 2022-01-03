Duality Advisers LP Purchases 44,158 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

MS stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.64. 79,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

