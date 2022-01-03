Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,849. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

