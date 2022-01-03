Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $597.19. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,371. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $372.45 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

