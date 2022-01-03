Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,877 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

NYSE:AAP opened at $239.88 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.