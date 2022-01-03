DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. 575,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. DURECT has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.16.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,213,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $56,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.