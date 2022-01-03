Dvision Network Price Tops $1.09 on Top Exchanges (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $318.17 million and $2.90 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

