East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a growth of 405.2% from the November 30th total of 82,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 747,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 3,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,671. East Stone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

