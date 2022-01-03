Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,748 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $26.55 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

