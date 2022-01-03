Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 975,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 5,066,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,587,000 after buying an additional 160,960 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,721. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

