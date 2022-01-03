eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.98 on Monday. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $313.25 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.