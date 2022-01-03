Egerton Capital UK LLP Raises Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. CIT Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 3.77% of CIT Group worth $194,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIT opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

