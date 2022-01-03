Egerton Capital UK LLP Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,218,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,790 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $439,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $74.50 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

