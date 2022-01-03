Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $744,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.08. 15,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.63.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

