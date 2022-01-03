Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce sales of $138.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $145.42 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $595.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $598.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $628.26 million, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $628.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 187,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,131. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

