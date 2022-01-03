Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to announce $30.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.25 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enfusion.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 181,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12. Enfusion has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.21.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

