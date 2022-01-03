EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $393.90 Million

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00006827 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $393.90 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,466,117 coins and its circulating supply is 976,828,225 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

