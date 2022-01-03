EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $64,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM traded down $12.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $655.76. 4,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,594. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.90 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

