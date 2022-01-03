Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

