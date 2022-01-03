Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.62. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 5,612 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 651,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

