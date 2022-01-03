Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.62. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 5,612 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 651,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.