Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 52-Week High at $373.99

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $373.99 and last traded at $369.81, with a volume of 8216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.20.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

