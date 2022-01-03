Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0009 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $170,465.60 and $2,917.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.24 or 0.08066344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

