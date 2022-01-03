EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will post $5.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.37 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of EVgo stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 56,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $5,800,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

