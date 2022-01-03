Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) & Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Head to Head Comparison

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

20.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evofem Biosciences and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 1 0 1 0 2.00 Selecta Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 299.47%. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 142.84%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences -4,011.48% -1,593.89% -173.58% Selecta Biosciences -79.55% N/A -33.74%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Selecta Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $450,000.00 136.14 -$142.31 million ($1.81) -0.21 Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 22.91 -$68.88 million ($0.52) -6.27

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Evofem Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.