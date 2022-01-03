Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.4% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Exelon stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

