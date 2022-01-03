extraDNA Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $400,572.18 and $77,966.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

