FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $316,409.65 and approximately $47,614.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

