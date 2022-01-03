FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FB Financial worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

