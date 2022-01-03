Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $136.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

