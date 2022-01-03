Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $626,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $40.30 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41.

