Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,441,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

