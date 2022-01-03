Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $209,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

