Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 924,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV opened at $8.02 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.