Financial Analysis: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) & Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

This table compares Brooks Automation and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brooks Automation and Taronis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and Taronis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 15.04 $110.75 million $1.49 69.20 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.00 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Taronis Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

About Taronis Technologies

BBHC, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.