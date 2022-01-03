Financial Contrast: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get MP Materials alerts:

This table compares MP Materials and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.30% -3.14%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Avalon Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 60.11 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.79 Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 3,299.82 -$2.96 million ($0.01) -8.65

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials. Avalon Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.