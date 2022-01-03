First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

