First National Trust Co Acquires 328 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

AXP stock opened at $163.60 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

