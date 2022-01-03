First National Trust Co Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.41 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.