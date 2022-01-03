First National Trust Co Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after acquiring an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 311,372 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

